Basran reveals worst time of life was recent civic election

During the State of the City address, Basran admitted he did not have his priorities in order

Colin Basran addresses supporters at The Curious Cafe after being elected for a second term as mayor of Kelowna on Oct. 20, 2018. (Marissa Tiel/ Kelowna Capital News)

Mayor Colin Basran revealed that the one of the worst times of his life was the recent civic elections.

During the State of the City address April 3, Basran admitted to the audience that he did not have his priorities in order before and the election helped him reorganize them.

“This photo (from election night) should have been one of the highlights of my life,” said Basran.

“To be honest the election and campaign was one of the worst experiences of my life and I don’t want to get into reasons why, but it was just not a fun time.”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Kelowna mayor delivers annual state of the city address

READ MORE: Controversial Kelowna development plan gets a green light

The hard fought election win came at the cost of losing once close friend, Tom Dyas, former Kelowna Chamber of Commerce president, who threw his hat into the ring to be mayor.

“Through it all though I have learned a lot there is some that I am still processing, but, one of the most important things I have learned through this is all is that it is really cool to be mayor the city that you are born and raised in,” said Basran.

READ MORE: Kelowna council changes tack, supports growth strategy with more suburban feel

READ MORE: Feds give $22M cash infusion to Mill Creek flood protection work

“But far more important than this job, is my incredible family and my top priority, as cool as this job is, is to be a part of that amazing family… They were there through this entire process and I finally have my priorities straight, and I have not always and I want to thank them for sticking with me through this.”

Also during the annual State of the City address, which was hosted by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, Basran touched on everything from the environment to public safety and the role the city plays in these issues.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.