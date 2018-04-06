Credit: Emily Cooper

Ballet Kelowna wraps up 15th season

A Streetcar Named Desire will be performed on May 1 and 2 at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Ballet Kelowna, under the leadership of Simone Orlando, wraps up its 15th anniversary season with the power and passion, grace and grit of the full-length ballet.

Choreographed by John Alleyne, for Ballet BC’s 2005/06 season, Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning classic tells the story of two sisters – one clinging to a bygone era, the other embracing the reality of post-WW2 life in America, according to a press release issued by Ballet Kelowna.

Dancing as it does between present and past, between real-time New Orleans and old-world Mississippi, the work’s dreamlike transitions are particularly well-suited to balletic interpretation.

Considered Williams’ greatest drama, A Streetcar Named Desire explores poignant themes that echo today’s headlines: shifting social mores; power and dominance; gender stereotyping; and politics, said Ballet Kelowna.

Orlando said this presentation of former Ballet BC Artistic Director Alleyne’s timeless adaptation aligns with Ballet Kelowna’s mandate to encourage and promote the work of Canadian choreographers.

“John Alleyne is one of Canada’s most established and renowned choreographers. By presenting the monumental ballet, A Streetcar Named Desire, we are acknowledging his significant contribution to dance in Canada, while honouring his enormous legacy to the art form,” she said.

Tickets for A Streetcar Named Desire are on sale at balletkelowna.ca.

