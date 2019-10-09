Ballet Kelowna explores human expression in 17th season of Dawn

The program will take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre in November

Ballet Kelowna launches its 17th season with Dawn, a thrilling mixed program presented at the Kelowna Community Theatre on Nov. 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Dawn will feature the world premiere of Ion, an innovative work created by celebrated dancer, teacher and choreographer Heather Dotto. Dawn will also feature the company premiere of Bolero from The National Ballet of Canada’s choreographic associate Guillaume Cote and the return of Doppeling from Ballet Kelowna’s own Simone Orlando.

Audiences will also have a chance to see internationally acclaimed ballerina Greta Hodgkinson perform before she retires from The National Ballet of Canada in 2020, following a stellar 30-year dance career.

“Dawn examines many aspects of humanity as expressed through dynamic movement,” said Orlando, Ballet Kelowna’s art director and CEO.

“Each piece in this kinetic program reveals an aspect of female identity and one’s deep desire to break free from conformity and find an independent voice. The engaging choreography and spectacular dancers involved in this performance are an undeniable testament to the incredible talent that exists in this country.”

Founded in 2002, Ballet Kelowna is the sole professional dance company in B.C.’s interior. The organization is committed to its role as a leader in the region through encouraging, promoting and developing Canadian dancers and choreographers.

Tickets can be purchased online at Ballet Kelowna website.

