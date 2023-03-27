Balding, beers and bands to support Kelowna’s sick children

Balding for a Cause raises money for childhood cancers and blood diseases

Shave it all off, or keep your hair and donate money, to raise funds and awareness for childhood cancers and blood disorders at the Balding for Dollars event in Kelowna.

The music-filled hair-cutting event will be held at the Laurel Packinghouse on April 15, as a fundraiser to help families throughout their journey of childhood illness.

Money raised at ‘Bands, BBQ and Balding’ will support JoeAnna’s House and the BC Children’s Hospital.

Tickets for the haircut, bands and dinner are available for purchase at Foundation’s Business Enterprises Office, behind the Perking Lot in the Centennial Lobby at the Kelowna General Hospital before 4 p.m. daily.

To learn more and make a donation visit kghfoundation.crowdchange.co.

