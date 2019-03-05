Balance for better: International Women’s Day recognized in Kelowna

Tanara Burke, founder of Me Too, will present at UBCO Wednesday. - UBCO

With International Women’s Day around the corner, the Central Okanagan is highlighting the achievements of women for the aim of a more balanced world.

Kelowna Museums

The Okanagan Heritage Museum and Okanagan Military Museum are highlighting women that played crucial roles in the Okanagan from March 4 to 8. The museums feature a self-guided tour of important women in the Okanagan.

Founder of Me Too to speak at UBCO

Tarana Burke, founder of Me Too, will speak at UBC Okanagan Wednesday, March 5. Burke is a civil rights activist who has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice. In 2006, she began using the phrase “Me Too” to help young women of colour who survived sexual abuse and assault. The event takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online through eventbrite.ca.

Tattoo marathon for non-profits

In honour of International Women’s Day, Kelowna’s Jays and Arrows Tattoo Inc. is holding a 99 Red Balloons Tattoo Marathon Saturday, March 9. Four artists will tattoo non-stop from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to tattoo a single red balloon on ninety-nine different people. Each tattoo costs $99 with 100 per cent of the money raised going to the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society who provide support to women and children affected by sexual abuse, exploitation or violence.

To reserve your spot in the 99 Red Balloons Tattoo Marathon, email tattoo99redballoons@gmail.com. Participants must be 18 years or older with valid ID.

HOPE in Her Eyes 2019

Two local charities, each with a mission to empower marginalized women, have joined forces to create awareness of the trials of being an impoverished woman in today’s world, both locally (represented by a night in the shoes of a homeless Kelowna woman) and globally (represented by a day in the life of an impoverished Nepali woman).

Join the local charities as they raise funds to give back to these women who need us on International Women’s Day – Friday, March 8, at the Laurel Packinghouse. The night includes fun networking, an inspiring art exhibit, a delicious sit-down dinner, videos, and speeches that provide insight into the trials of being a marginalized woman. Tickets are $80. For more information visit TourismKelowna.com.

