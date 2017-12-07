BAIT car traps set for holiday thieves

Police look to stop potential thieves with BAIT cars

It’s the holiday season and the Kamloops RCMP Crime Reduction Unit is warning car thieves that BAIT vehicles have been placed around Kamloops, including shopping malls and other busy areas.

There’s an added twist to the BAIT car program this Christmas season as some of the vehicles will have parcels and packages in them.

Kamloops RCMP are hoping to catch thieves who break into vehicles simply to steal the items inside.

The BAIT vehicles have been equipped with audio and video equipment that can be tracked and monitored by the police, so anyone attempting to steal the vehicle or the items inside, will be quickly apprehended by the Crime Reduction Unit.

“Remember, it’s always best to prevent the crime in the first instance,” says Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Always lock your vehicle, take all keys with you and don’t leave any valuables inside.

“Bait cars are everywhere.”

