First responders rescue a baby from a car in the parking lot of the Rutland YMCA at approximately 10:40 a.m. on July 15. (David Venn - Capital News)

Baby locked in car at Rutland YMCA

The baby was rescued quickly

A mother and her baby were headed to the YMCA in Rutland to meet a family member when the door of the black Chevrolet hatchback closed shut with her keys in the car.

The mother quickly noticed that her two-year-old daughter was still in her car seat, locked in the car.

“I pulled out my phone,” she said, “but it’s broken.”

Luckily, a bystander was nearby and called emergency responders. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on July 15, firefighters recieved the report and rescued the baby.

Afterwards, the bystander high-fived the rescuers and everyone was on their way.

“I’m just going to go inside and relax for a second,” said the mother, with streaks of tears in her eyes.

The baby, who was locked in the car for about 10 minutes, was rosey-cheeked with dried up tears and clutched onto her mother as they walked into the YMCA together.

