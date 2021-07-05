B.C. Wildfire Service continues to work to contain fire north of Golden

The Moberly Peak blaze has been active since July 1

B.C. Wildfire Service has been responding to a fire at Moberly Peak north of Golden since July 1. (BC Wildfire Service photo - Facebook)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are working at containing a fire located 9 kilometres north of Golden at Moberly Peak, with approximately seven crew members on the ground.

The responders are working to establish a fuel-free perimeter over the next day or two, which involves removing any matter that is considered ‘fuel’ for the fire to continue to grow.

They are also working to hose-lay a perimeter around the area to help contain the fire.

Currently, the fire is approximately one hectare in size, down from just over two prior to the weekend. The B.C. Wildfire Dashboard has it listed as ‘Out of Control’, which the Wildfire Service clarified is not necessarily indicative of the behaviour of the fire.

‘Out of Control’ is normally how newer fires are classified, according to B.C. Wildfire Service. The next stage of control would be ‘Being Held’. If efforts are successful over the next 48 to establish a perimeter around the fire, that could help push the fire into that next stage of control.

A helicopter is present to help support the crew on the ground, as the terrain is quite treacherous and difficult to navigate. The helicopter is no longer bucketing the fire, although the fire was bucketed early on Friday.

The suspected cause of the blaze was a lightning strike. The fire was discovered on Thursday, July 1.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

