Lucas Darryl Bradwell, of North Vancouver, is wanted in connection with the robbery of a TD Canada Trust in Sidney on July 9. RCMP believe he is still on Vancouver Island. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

B.C.-wide police efforts identify Vancouver Island robbery suspect

Warrant issued for arrest of North Vancouver man for TD Bank robbery

RCMP say a North Vancouver man is wanted in connection with the robbery of a Vancouver Island bank last week.

Police have a warrant out for the arrest of Lucas Darryl Bradwell, wanted for a ‘bold midday robbery’ at the TD Canada Trust on Beacon Avenue in Sidney.

On the afternoon of July 9, a man entered the bank and produced a note demanding cash be handed over.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and took off northbound on Fifth Street. Despite a quick response from Sidney North Saanich RCMP, the General Investigation Section (GIS) and police dog services, the suspect wasn’t located.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for suspect in ‘bold midday’ Sidney bank robbery

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

RCMP say contributions from multiple police agencies and members of the community helped them identify the suspect.

“This is another example of how offenders from outside our communities will still be held accountable for offences committed within our jurisdiction,” said Cpl. Kevin Shaw of the Sidney North Saanich GIS. “In this investigation we were grateful for the assistance provided by the Victoria, Vancouver and Abbotsford Police Departments and the Oceanside RCMP.”

RCMP believe Bradwell is still on Vancouver Island and ask the public to call 911 if they see him. Anyone with knowledge of Bradwell’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Sidney North Saanich RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

Just Posted

Truck fire knocked down on Highway 97

The blaze has been knocked down by fire crews

More showings of controversial movie Unplanned scheduled in West Kelowna

One of the additional shows sold out in three minutes at the Landmark Xtreme

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Single vehicle roll over in West Kelowna sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Rockets’ Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

The defenceman was taken 19th overall by Ottawa in June’s NHL Entry Draft

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

VIDEO: Wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008, says VI-Wilds

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Most Read