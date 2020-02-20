(Black Press Media files)

B.C. teacher gets 15-year ban after lying about having sex with just-graduated student

Teacher had been dishonest with the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation

A B.C. teacher has been banned from teaching for 15 years after inappropriately touching students and having sex with a former student.

The decision was made in a ruling from the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation released Tuesday, and was based on inappropriate behaviour over several years.

The teacher, whose identity and school district were not disclosed, touching students’ hands, shoulders, elbows, backs, knees and legs inappropriately in 2016 and 2017.

In Aug. 2017, the teacher gave alcohol to a former student who had graduated that June and “engaged in sexual activity with the student.” The teacher had taught that student in Grade 12, just months before the sexual activity.

In the decision, the commissioner said the teacher had initially lied about the encounter with his former student.

The school district fired the teacher for cause on Jan. 31, 2019, and reported him to the commissioner. On March 3, 2019, the teacher agreed in writing to not teach in any role covered by the Teachers Act.

The teacher admitted to his misconduct in 2020 and agreed not to apply for a teaching certificate for 15 years.

In making the decision to bring in a 15-year ban, the commissioner cited the teacher’s inappropriate physical contact with students on a number of different occasions, the boundaries he violated with students and that the teacher was not honest when first questioned about the sexual activity with his former student by the school district.

ALSO READ: B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

ALSO READ: B.C. vice-principal let go after checking boys’ underwear to see who left feces in bathroom

Schools

