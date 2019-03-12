B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

An unnamed B.C. teacher has agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification after a sexual relationship with a recently graduated student came to light.

The teacher, whose information is withheld under the Teachers Act to further protect the identity of the students involved, was employed as a vice-principal before being placed on administrative leave on March 3, 2017.

“In 2016, the teacher entered into a text message group with two students and exchanged text messages during and outside of school hours. These text messages included inappropriate and unprofessional content, including profanity and comments about drinking alcohol. These text messages continued after the two students graduated, although on a less frequent basis,” the BC Teacher Regulation discipline outcome released in 2019 reads.

“In 2016, the teacher engaged in an inappropriate sexual relationship with one of these students, who had recently graduated from the school. On one occasion, the teacher supplied alcohol to the student, who to his knowledge was a minor, before engaging in sexual activity with the student. The teacher exploited the student for his sexual advantage.”

On March 26, 2017, the teacher signed an undertaking not to teach at the elementary or secondary school level in B.C. The teacher, who was issued their qualification certificate in 1995, resigned from the school district on April 30, 2017. The teacher later agreed to cancel their certificate of qualification and, under the Teachers Act, is unable to be issued a new certificate or letter of permission for five years.

