A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).

B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Nuchatlaht First Nation has received a trial date of March 15, 2022 from the B.C. Supreme Court, to proceed with its Aboriginal land title case.

The First Nation received its trial date last month after filing a case in 2017 to officially recognize its right and title to territory on the north of Nootka Island, off the northwest coast of Vancouver Island.

Jack Woodward, the lawyer representing the Nuchatlaht said, getting a trail date with a fixed judge is an important step in itself as most often cases like these don’t get to trial or get dropped due to procedural or political reasons, among others.

The trial set for next year already had an interim ruling earlier this month in favour of the First Nation, allowing it to introduce Culturally Modified Trees (CMT) as part of its evidence after Crown counsel argued to exclude archaeological reports prepared by expert Jacob Earnshaw.

Earnshaw was commissioned by the First Nation to perform surveys within the Nuchatlaht claim area on Nootka Island to understand the condition of recorded CMT sites as well as search out and record other previously unrecorded archaeological sites. These records provide a further understanding concerning the use and occupation of the claim area.

The province asked to exclude the report citing Earnshaw’s “bias, novel approach, qualifications and necessity of the opinion.” However the motion was dismissed in court on March 4.

The Nuchatlaht case is significant as it could pave the way for other First Nations in B.C.

The Nuchatlaht case is a direct application of the precedent-setting 2014 Tsilhqot’in decision, where the Supreme Court of Canada granted declaration of aboriginal title to more than 1,700 square kilometres of land in British Columbia to the First Nation. The decision stated that a semi-nomadic tribe can claim title even if the land is used sporadically. Woodward was the lawyer for Tsilhqot’in Nation too.

Nuchatlaht’s case will also the first land title to be tested against the backdrop of United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) that B.C. passed as legislation – DRIPA/ Bill 41 – in 2019.

Last year, in November, the Nuchatlaht had called on the province to honour UNDRIP and drop the “distasteful” legal argument the crown counsel was making – that the First Nation abandoned their territory. They said that the crown counsel had been stalling the case since 2017 by raising “absurd” and expensive arguments for the First Nation community consisting of under 200 members.

READ MORE: Vancouver Island First Nation calls on B.C. to honour UNDRIP in historic title case

The Nuchatlaht claimed that it was forced out of its traditional territory on Nootka Island, and the land was licensed by the province to logging companies without the consent of the First Nation. Western Forest Products – also a defendant in the case along with the provincial and federal governments – runs its operations on Nootka Island.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt
Next story
Northern B.C. owners surrender 119 dogs to SPCA after getting overwhelmed

Just Posted

BC Wildfire map for March 15.
11-hectare wildfire ‘under control’ near Merritt

BC Wildfire Service says these small blazes are not unusual for this time of year

Community foundations from the North, Central and South Okanagan have teamed up with Canadian Mental Health Associaton and horse-assisted therapists across the valley to offer the Front Line Hero Appreciation Initiative as a way for the community to say thank you to frontline workers, by offering them a way to care for themselves. (Photo supplied)
Horse therapy offered to Okanagan frontline workers

Community foundations team up with mental health and horse-assisted therapists to offer program

Okanagan Culinary and Pastry Arts students Jessica Madinabeitia and Mariko Nagata prepare lunches for the OC Serves Up program.
Okanagan College serves up free healthy meals to students facing food insecurity

Students who are struggling financially have access to free healthy meals through the OC Serves Up initiative.

Erratic driver pulled over on Capri Street near Harvey Avenue. (Image: Matt Tyefisher)
Abbotsford man fined for erratic driving in Kelowna

The 24-year-old had his vehicle impounded after Mounties deemed him to be impaired

Vernon Secondary School. (Google Maps)
Vernon high school reports COVID-19 exposure

Vernon Secondary School reports third exposure event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers remarks during a new conference in Montreal, on Monday, March 15, 2021. Trudeau is waving off suggestions that the Canada-U. S. border is going to reopen any time soon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: ‘Eventually, but not for today,’ Trudeau says of when Canada-U.S. border might reopen

Trudeau’s recent conversations with President Joe Biden and other U.S. officials have rekindled the debate about reopening the border.

Charlotte Rowse, 96, is one of the first to be vaccinated at the community COVID-19 immunization clinic in Prince Rupert March 14. Community vaccination clinics have opened in communities across B.C. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
B.C. COVID-19 infections still spreading as vaccination underway

555 new cases Saturday, 491 Sunday, 460 up to Monday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Owners Adam and Genean Morrow were excited were excited to be pouring beers at the grand opening of their new brewery on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Video: Salmon Arm craft brewery taps kegs for the first time

The Morrow Beer Company on Lakeshore Drive opened their doors on March 13.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Busy preparing for their opening day, Little B’s Pizzeria’s Sharlene Neville and daughter Brittany Neville pause for a picture by their brick ovens, located in the lower level of Salmon Arm’s Old Courthouse building on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Dill Pickle pizza popular on opening day at new Salmon Arm pizzeria

Brittany Neville and mother Sharlene Neville open Little B’s Pizzeria in Old Courthouse

A photo from 2017 shows Nuchatlaht First Nation members gathered outside the Supreme Court in Vancouver after filing the land title case. ( Nuchatlaht First Nation).
B.C. Supreme Court set to hear historic Indigenous land title case next year

Nuchatlaht First Nation gets its day in court in March 2022, five years after first filing its case

Work camp for Site C dam project near Fort St. John houses up to 2,000 workers, and features a movie theatre, licensed lounge, hairdresser, running track and basketball court. (B.C. Hydro)
B.C. farms, food processing, industrial camps get COVID-19 vaccine priority

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives in B.C. for outbreak control use

SpaceX’s Starlink may have been spotted above Armstrong overnight March 30, 2020. (File)
Shuswap man happy to learn mysterious lights have terrestrial link

Grandview Bench resident surprised by sight of train of lights in sky early Sunday morning

Most Read