A limited edition Dr. Bonnie Henry Compass card produced for Metro Vancouver commuters. (TransLink)

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

B.C. began October with 89 more COVID-19 cases determined from results of more than 10,000 tests.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 10,899 tests conducted in one day is a record for B.C. and “an incredible feat” as labs around the province have ramped up capacity. The results are encouraging, with infected people being identified without passing the coronavirus on to many others, she said Oct. 1.

“We’re now seeing smaller clusters, and we’re seeing the numbers level off,” Henry said.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has reported one additional death, and one new outbreak in a long-term care home. A single staff member tested positive at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, the second time that facility has required the outbreak protocol.

Henry said there are concerns about positive tests in B.C. schools, where cases are being reported publicly by each regional health authority. Despite issues with communication in the early days, contact tracing staff are following up every positive test in a school, to identify who is a close contact and who isn’t in each case.

“Even if you have been in a school setting with someone, you may not be a close contact,” Henry said. “We know that’s working, and we’ve seen it in schools across the province.”

For schools, an “outbreak” is declared if there are two or more people who test positive and the origin of their exposure is not known, she said.

As has been the case throughout the pandemic, the majority of new cases are recorded in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions. The latest cases include one on Vancouver Island, two in Interior Health and five in Northern Health.

RELATED: B.C. Indigenous communities seeing more infections

RELATED: Canadian airline unions call for $7B industry bailout

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 people in B.C. are accused of helping to fake refugee claims over a dozen years
Next story
Support sought for Vernon boy battling cancer

Just Posted

Vernon Mounties probe white supremacy propaganda

Slips leading people to websites boasting extreme ideology were strewn about local school yards Sept. 30

B.C. Green candidates announced for Central Okanagan ridings

A call for candidates was put out late last week for the Central Okanagan

Outbreak at Vernon care facility not COVID-19

Scenario C respiratory illness outbreak declared Sept. 25 by Interior Health

Costs climb to more than $100K for BC SPCA to care for animals in Princeton farm seizure

Eight puppies, of the 97 animals seized have now died from parvovirus enteritis

Vernon author’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

B.C. starts October with 82 more positive COVID-19 tests

10,899 tests a record for a single day, Bonnie Henry says

Out of the shadows: Illuminating Revelstoke’s overdose crisis

The city has one of the highest illicit drug death rates per capita in B.C.

Missing mushroom picker in northern B.C. found dead

Witset elder found deceased in Price Creek area more than two weeks after he vanished

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Greens focus on long-term care reform in first platform promise

Greens have promised to move away from the for-profit care home model

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘It’s a nightmare’: Northern B.C. family desperate after living in hotel for a year

Renae Podgorney says because of a lack of rentals, she’s now applying to rent a one-bedroom unit

Highway 6 limited in North Okanagan

Another crash reported by DriveBC following morning logging truck rollover

Sports back at play in North Okanagan schools

Gymnasiums opened up within the district for school-organized sports only

Most Read