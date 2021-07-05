B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. Premier John Horgan congratulates provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on her management of the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are about to lift, June 30, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. sees only 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday as decline continues

Active cases down to 652, 3 more deaths over weekend

B.C. public health teams confirmed 30 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 37 on Sunday and 20 on Monday, with active infections declining below 700 over the weekend.

There are 85 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of July 5, 22 of them in intensive care as the pandemic declines to levels not seen since last summer. There were three additional deaths reported over the three days, one in Vancouver Coastal health region, one in Northern Health and one in Interior Health.

Of the 87 new cases since Friday, 33 were recorded in the Fraser Health region, five in Vancouver Coastal, 45 in Interior Health and one each in Northern Health and Island Health.

Outbreak protocols remain in place in areas of Surrey Memorial, Eagle Ridge and Royal Inland Hospitals, as well as Laurel Place nursing home in Surrey and Rotary Manor in Dawson Creek.

RELATED: Quarantine rules ease for fully vaccinated Canadian travellers

RELATED: Ottawa’s $20M COVID-19 tracking app ‘not a game changer’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Canim Lake fire grows to 700 ha; evacuation alert expands in Cariboo
Next story
New wildfire in Osoyoos closes portion of Highway 3

Just Posted

Cpl. Eric Beaulieu has been named watch commander with Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in charge of frontline officers. Beaulieu will be stationed at the Enderby detachment. (RCMP photo)
New RCMP watch commander based at Enderby detachment

Historic O’Keefe Ranch will host a pair of afternoon high team fundraisers on July 28 and Aug. 18 in the ranch’s Rose Garden. (O’Keefe Ranch/Facebook)
Tea time looks to raise North Okanagan ranch funds

Salmon Arm RCMP responded to a rollover near the Canoe Forests Products Mill on Sept. 4 in which one man was extricated from an SUV and taken to Shuswap Lake General Hospital. (File photo)
Body, SUV recovered from Okanagan Lake after Westside Road crash

The aircraft that will service the Kelowna to Montreal flight is painted to look like planes did when Air Canada was called Trans-Canada Air Lines. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media)
Direct Kelowna to Montreal flights start this month