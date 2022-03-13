xx

B.C. safety advisory issued about installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters

Regulator warns of potential ‘significant hazards’ created by Fader Industries

A safety notice has been issued about Michael James Fader and Fader Industries, a Langley-based installer of furnaces, cooling systems and water heaters.

Technical Safety BC is advising homeowners, businesses, building and strata managers — particularly in the Lower Mainland, on Vancouver Island, and in the Okanagan — to consult their records to see if they have had gas or electrical work performed by Fader or Fader Industries and contact Technical Safety BC if they have any safety concerns.

“It is also possible that Mr. Fader has performed work in other areas in BC,” the notice said.

“While Mr. Fader is not currently authorized to perform regulated gas or electrical work in BC and does not hold a licence to do regulated work in either of these areas, he has conducted installations and repairs without a permit,” the notice said.

“Significant hazards have resulted from some of Mr. Fader’s work and those risks may have posed serious and sometimes severe safety risks to the public.”

Anyone with any information regarding work carried out by Fader or Fader Industries is asked to contact Technical Safety B.C. website or calling 1-866-566-7233.

On Saturday, March 12, Langley Advance Times reached out to Fader Industries, asking if the business had any comment to make about the advisory.

“Yes we have and not true,” was the emailed response.

A Fader Facebook page said the company serves Langley, Victoria and Penticton.

READ ALSO: 40 models of gas furnaces pose potential carbon monoxide risk, Technical Safety B.C. says

Technical Safety BC describes itself as “an independent, not-for-profit organization with a commitment to fostering safety by regulating technical products, equipment, systems, and railways.”

Previous known as the BC Safety Authority, Technical Safety BC is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment across the province.

In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research.

READ ALSO: Ammonia leak in Langley industrial park had multiple causes: report

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley

Previous story
B.C. Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire
Next story
Daylight Saving Time is here

Just Posted

The Vernon Vipers entertain the Cranbrook Bucks in BCHL Sunday afternoon action at Kal Tire Place Sunday, March 13. Game time is 2 p.m. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers host Cranbrook

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

The Okanagan Military Tattoo is returning in 2022 after being cancelled the past two years due to COVID-19. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Military Tattoo returning in 2022

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace