B.C. reports more than 2,500 COVID cases over the weekend as variants continue to spread

Just under half the cases were in Fraser Health

There were 2,518 COVID cases in B.C. over the weekend and six deaths, according to B.C. health officials.

By day, they break down to 936 on Saturday, 805 on Sunday and 774 on Monday. By health authority, there were 816 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,280 in Fraser Health, 156 in Interior Health, 142 in Island Health and 121 in Northern Health. Three of the cases were in people who usually reside outside of Canada.

