B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. is reporting 91 new cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths as of Wednesday (Sept. 23), provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Deputy Health Minister Stephen Brown said in a joint statement.

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began. The death toll remains at 227.

This is the second day in a row that new infections have remained under 100 per day. The number of patients in hospital grew by one to 62, although the number in ICU dropped from 22 to 18.

Health officials said there have been no new health-care facility outbreaks, and that the outbreaks at Bear Creek Villa independent-living facility and Normanna long-term care facility are now over. There are a total of 14 health-care facilities with outbreaks of the virus; nine are long-term care or assisted living facilities, while five are acute care centres. There have also been no new community exposure events and the outbreak at a Loblaws warehouse is now over.

However, health officials said they were still concerned about how many new COVID-19 infections there were in the province.

“New cases and clusters of COVID-19 remain higher than where we would like them to be,” Henry and Brown said.

“The impact of this means that thousands of people in B.C. are now under active public health monitoring and care, with many forced to deal with the stress and anxiety that comes with having to self-isolate away from work, friends and family.”

In total, there are 3,368 people under public health monitoring and 1,376 active cases, a drop of 89 in the latter figure.

READ MORE: Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

