(File photo)

(File photo)

B.C. rent freeze to end in January 2022 with 1.5% maximum allowable increase

Rents have been frozen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

After a rent freeze that has lasted since March 2020, landlords will once again be allowed to increase rates by 1.5 per cent as of January 2022.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8), the province said that the 1.5 per cent rent increase was based on inflation. The maximum allowable rent increase can come into effect in January but landlords must provide three full months of notice using an official rent increase form.

The 2022 maximum increase for manufactured home park tenancies is also set at 1.5 per cent, with a “proportional amount for the change in local government levies and regulated utility fees.”

The rent increase does not apply to commercial renters, non-profit housing based on income, co-operative housing and some assisted living facilities.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Rental accommodationRentals

Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man last seen on Coldstream’s Okanagan Rail Trail in July found safe
Next story
Fall toxins pets should avoid: BCSPCA

Just Posted

Spallumcheen joins Vernon in closing emergency operations centre

A man last seen in July on the Coldstream portion of the Okanagan Rail Trail has been found safe. (RCMP photo)
UPDATE: Missing man last seen on Coldstream’s Okanagan Rail Trail in July found safe

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s heaviest mango weighed 9.36 lb

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre cutouts support students through the bursary program. (VDPAC photo)
Curtain closing on Vernon arts bursaries