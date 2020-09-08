B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C.

A member of the media films during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The province recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, and two deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. recorded 123 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday (Sept. 8).

That brings B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,591, with 1,386 of those as active cases.

