B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Rob Fleming at the B.C. legislature, July 20, 2020. The province’s COVID-19 plan is developing as return to school approaches. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

B.C. has recorded 236 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, with 100 new cases Friday to Saturday, another 88 Saturday to Sunday and 48 more as of Monday, Aug. 17.

The Saturday total is the second highest single-day total since the pandemic began in January, and it comes after the B.C. Centre for Disease Control conducted more than 10,000 coronavirus tests over the weekend.

Deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson said the recent increase in coronavirus infections in B.C. is still mainly among younger people. There have been two additional deaths in long-term care and and two new infection outbreaks in the Lower Mainland, for a total of 10 active outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said he spent part of the weekend speaking with young people to encourage them to spread the word about the continued danger of community infection that can reach higher-risk people.

“This pandemic that we’re all so tired of is not ending soon,” Dix said, adding he expects physical distance and other restrictions are likely to carry on through 2021 and into 2022. Further measures are being prepared to restrict private parties, and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth is expected to announce them later this week.

“We can’t let a few wreck it for everybody else,” Dix said. “Watch the Canucks with your bubble in the Stanley Cup run.”

In their latest coronavirus modelling projections, Aug. 13, Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the trend of about 75 new COVID-19 cases per day could continue to September. The next day, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control reported 84 new positive tests, with more than 2,000 people being monitored through contact tracing after possible exposure to the virus.

RELATED: Masks required for B.C. school staff, older students

RELATED: B.C. extends income assistance increase until December

The education ministry has been preparing for opening of school, starting with two orientation days for staff Sept. 8 and 9 to establish routines for designated learning groups. The ministry announced Aug. 17 that middle and high school students as well as staff will be required to wear masks in confined common areas including hallways and buses.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’
Next story
Vehicle fire sparks near Okanagan resort

Just Posted

Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Three cases have been reported at Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver

UPDATE: Missing Little White Mountain hiker found

Aaron Rempel was reported missing on Saturday, Aug. 15

North Okanagan woman facing first degree murder makes court appearance

Body of 55-year-old man found in Okanagan Indian Band home July 30

RCMP request residents stay away from Central Okanagan search sites

‘Please remain away from our search areas and allow our trained teams to do their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible’

Not guilty plea entered in Vernon murder trial

Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter in July 2017 death

B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

Exceptions will be made for those who cannot wear masks for medical reasons

Major Crime Unit now involved in Okanagan homicide investigation

Man, 46, succumbs to injuries in hospital after being admitted from Enderby with serious injuries

Vehicle fire sparks near Okanagan resort

Blaze believed to be human-caused near Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain Resort ignites Monday afternoon

Air Canada to resume Penticton service

Flights have been put on hold since April 1 due to coronavirus

Stabbing of 30-year-old man in South Shuswap believed targeted

RCMP seeking witnesses to Aug. 16 assault in Blind Bay believed to have occurred near car wash

B.C. records 236 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

100 positive tests Friday, two new long-term care outbreaks

VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke

The incident was caught on the railway museum’s live train camera

FINLAYSON: Next 6-12 months not the time for government to hike taxes

From following health advice and ‘doing no harm,’ to not hiking fees – one business expert has a number of suggestions

Workplace design: Who do you really want to be?

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Most Read