Constitutional arguments in the case of Winston Blackmore, a polygamous leader near Creston, B.C., are underway in Cranbrook Supreme Court. Trevor Crawley photo

B.C. polygamous leader argues charge should be dropped in charter challenge

Winston Blackmore argues some of the evidence shouldn’t be used against him

A fundamentalist Mormon leader’s application to have his polygamy charge dropped began Tuesday at B.C. Supreme Court in Cranbrook.

Winston Blackmore was found guilty in July of practicing polygamy with more than 24 wives between 1990 and 2014 in the small community o0f Bountiful south of Creston. However, that convicted has not yet been formally recorded.

READ MORE: Winston Blackmore, James Oler found guilty of polygamy in landmark B.C. trial

His lawyer, Blair Suffredine, is arguing some evidence shouldn’t be used against his client as it was collected during a period when there was no legal precedent that specifically criminalized polygamy.

“Alternatively, he’s asking for exemption from punishment based on the fact that he’s done nothing with criminal intent,” said Suffredine, “that no harm has been identified or occurred and that his actions have been entirely motivated by his own religious beliefs and his belief that the charter protected those.”

Blackmore later testified under cross-examination from special prosecutor Peter Wilson, who queried the Bountiful leader on his religious beliefs and fundamentalist Mormon doctrine on plural marriage.

More to come.

