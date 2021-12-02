B.C. police watchdog investigating after two men injured in crash near Armstrong

Police attempted to stop the alleged speeding vehicle before the collision

The B.C. police watchdog is investigating an incident near Armstrong after a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop for police later crashed on Highway 97A.

Two men were injured in the incident on Dec. 1 and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet, a Mountie was travelling southbound on Highway 97A, between Armstrong and Enderby about 9:30 p.m., when a grey vehicle passed both the RCMP cruiser and another vehicle at a high rate of speed.

“The officer activated the emergency equipment in the police vehicle and continued to observe the grey vehicle, driving dangerously before losing sight of it,” said Staff Sgt. Shoihet.

She stated that the officer then deactivated the lights and sirens but continued to travel southbound, patrolling for the vehicle.

Then just after 9:45 p.m., RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97A, before Armstrong.

“Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the one that had passed the officer earlier, with two men inside,” explained Staff Sgt. Shoihet.

Now, the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) is being called in to determine whether police actions are linked to the men’s injuries.

READ MORE: RCMP target North Okanagan impaired drivers

READ MORE: 19 arrests made in Vernon drug bust

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

OkanaganRCMP