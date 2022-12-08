TEASER PHOTO ONLY

B.C. massage therapist faces sex-assault charge following report at 96 Ave clinic in Surrey

Surrey RCMP ask anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Almost $500,000 in awards handed out to Okanagan College students last month

Just Posted

(Pixabay image)
Dogs allowed off-leash at Kopje Regional Park in Lake Country this winter

A shopping cart of goods the West Kelowna RCMP seized during their sixth annual shoplifting blitz after an individual attempted to steal the items. (West Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
West Kelowna ‘shoplifting blitz’ saves thousands of dollars in merchandise from being stolen

West Kelowna Warriors forward Ben McDonald scores late in the third period, capping off a 6-3 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at Royal LePage Place on Wednesday, Dec. 7. (Tami Quan Photography/@BCHLWarriors Twitter)
West Kelowna Warriors double up on Prince George

Kelowna council is deliberating the 2023 preliminary budget. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Updated: Kelowna council debates 2023 preliminary budget