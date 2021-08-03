Kyle Gianis. (Instagram/Iron Athletics)

Kyle Gianis. (Instagram/Iron Athletics)

B.C. man who survived 2 recent assassination attempts has a history of getting shot at

Kyle Gianis has survived four attempts on his life in B.C.

Kyle Gianis survived yet another attempt on his life on Saturday in Kelowna, the second this year — again in broad daylight.

Police believe the shooting, — which left a 25-year-old Surrey man with life-threatening injuries while Gianis was treated and released from hospital within the same day — was targeted, due to Gianis’s lifestyle. Police also found an item, believed to be an explosive device, in the same area.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident,” said Kelowna RCMP Insp. Beth McAndie.

This kind of incident is nothing new for Gianis.

In March, Gianis escaped another Kelowna targeted shooting with comparatively minor injuries.

Shots rang out at a Burtch Road gym on March 29, with Vancouver Sun’s Kim Bolan reporting Gianis was the victim and later mocked his assailants on social media.

The suspect fled the scene in a car, later found on fire in a north Kelowna neighbourhood.

Earlier that month, his home was raided by B.C.’s gang cops, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran called this latest shooting “very distressing and concerning.”

“Incidents like this put the lives of innocent people and our first responders at risk and are not acceptable,” he said.

“Thankfully, gun violence is extremely rare in Kelowna.

“I have full confidence in the RCMP as they continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure justice and community safety are upheld.”

The Vancouver Sun previously reported Gianis survived a 2017 gangland hit in Langley, that left his friend Tyler Pastuck dead, and a 2018 shooting in which the assailant entered the wrong home, killing Surrey nurse Paul Bennett.

In 2008, he was sentenced in Washington to 13 years in prison for smuggling ingredients used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine across the border. He was transferred to a Canadian jail in 2012 and granted parole in 2013.

Gianis runs a sportswear company in West Kelowna called Iron Athletics Inc.

In April 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Gianis invited several bodybuilders to the Okanagan to film a series on training for the big stage.

He recruited five bodybuilders – three from Saskatchewan and the others from Toronto, Alberta and Kelowna – to move into a house with other bodybuilders to film a reality TV show. The group stayed in West Kelowna and chose not to follow the provincial health officer’s warnings which caused some scathing criticism.

“People are threatening the group, and are telling us to kill ourselves,” said Gianis at the time.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. gang problemCity of KelownaKelownaShooting

Previous story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP
Next story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Stacy Roest, the assistant general manager of the two-time, back-to-back NHL champion Tampa Bay Lightning, got to a spend a day with the Stanley Cup Wednesday, Aug. 3, as per the usual tradition with the championship trophy. He started the day with a private function at Training House in Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Stanley Cup makes Vernon appearance

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24, 2021. (BC Wildfire Services)
Temporary camp set up for 200-plus firefighters at Kin Race Track in Vernon

Around 2,400 traversed through three haunted corn mazes during the 2019 Field of Screams at the Historic O’Keefe Ranch this October. This year, the event is back, bringing with it the Zombie Apocalypse. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star file)
Zombies take over North Okanagan’s Field of Screams

Darryl Brown plans to spend 2022 travelling after winning $1M on a Lotto Max ticket she purchased in Vernon. (BCLC)
Lake Country woman still in disbelief after $1M win