A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel

B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A number of Lower Mainland homeowners were slapped with fines for misbehaving over the holiday weekend – including one man who spent Christmas Day in jail.

In Vancouver, a 24-year-old man was fined for allegedly violating the public health order that bans parties and social gatherings a number of times.

“Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks, asking him to stop hosting parties during the pandemic,” Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Wednesday (Dec. 30).

Those repeated violations include at least 12 instances since September, police said. The man was issued $2,300 fines twice earlier in the month.

He was arrested on Christmas Day and released on a number of bail conditions on Dec. 26. Charges are pending.

Since the ban on social gatherings took effect in late November, Vancouver police have issued 21 tickets.

In Surrey, at least three homeowners were also fined $2,300 for non-compliance to ongoing health orders.

The current orders, set by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, are set to expire on Jan. 8.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day
Next story
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope exceeds $100K goal

Just Posted

Micah Manhas shows with her arms how excited she is for Christmas, at the Tree of Hope light up on Nov. 26. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope exceeds $100K goal

More than $100,000 in matched donations to the Child Advocacy Centre; campaign to continue until Jan. 5

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary will have a late opening date this year due to a deadly rabbit virus. (Facebook/Christina Bombaek)
Lake Country bunny sanctuary places third place in grant competition

Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary operator feeling hopeful after community supported them in competition

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

Highway 97, from Vernon to Kelowna, has certainly improved since the time when this photo was taken in 1925 beside a frozen Wood Lake in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo #1356)
Vernon history in pictures

A look at an icy Highway 97 in Lake Country around 1925

People move past a thank you mural on Grandville Street in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health reports 239 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths in five days

Thirty-three people are in hospital; six of whom are in intensive care

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

B.C.’s Fraser Valley is a major source of Canada’s blueberry exports. (Maple Ridge News)
U.S. blueberry trade action could affect 800 B.C. growers

Province joins federal response to investigation

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang onto silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

A staff member at The Hamlets in Vernon tested positive for COVID-19 Dec. 29, 2020. (Hamlets file photo)
Third North Okanagan care home hit with coronavirus

Team member at The Hamlets tests positive for COVID-19

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Vernon search and Rescue members used a heli-winch to extract an injured snowmobiler from the Hunters Range area near Enderby Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (VSAR image)
WATCH: Helicopter rescues injured North Okanagan snowmobiler

Search and rescue members overcame ‘challenging’ rescue conditions at Hunters Range Tuesday

Most Read