Emergency services and Washington State Department of Transportation crews on scene on the I-5 in Thurston County Nov. 18. (Washington State Department of Transportation image)

Emergency services and Washington State Department of Transportation crews on scene on the I-5 in Thurston County Nov. 18. (Washington State Department of Transportation image)

B.C. man shot and killed by police after allegedly car-jacking semi truck in Washington state

Thurston County Coroner identifies 32-year-old shot and killed near Olympia on Nov. 18

A B.C. man who allegedly stole and crashed a semi truck was shot and killed by law enforcement on the highway in Washington state earlier this month.

The Thurston County Coroner confirmed to the News Bulletin that Neil Alexander Costin, 32, of Nanaimo, died after he was shot by police on Nov. 18.

Costin was detained on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by border patrol agents and taken to Sumas border patrol. He said he was a United States citizen, but had no identification and gave a false name and birth date. He was cited for being in possession of marijuana and was sent on his way.

A Nov. 18 press release from Washington State Patrol noted there was a police-involved shooting that closed down both directions of the Interstate 5 highway north of Martin Way near Olympia. The Region 3 Critical Investigation Team was called in to investigate, with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office acting as primary investigating agency, the press release noted.

According to social media posts from Trooper Robert Reyer, Washington State Patrol District 1 public information officer, the suspect “car-jacked a semi truck and rolled it,” then refused to exit the cab of the truck. Police attempted to negotiate with the individual.

Costin was identified with assistance of a photo Sumas border patrol had taken of him and fingerprints, and a positive ID was made Monday, Nov. 28. Costin’s next of kin have been notified.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Dog that was dragged behind pickup receiving care from Nanaimo SPCA


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newspolice shooting

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
District of Lake Country looks to redevelop land
Next story
Apartment planned for Highway 33 in Kelowna geared to students and young couples

Just Posted

Conceptual rendering of apartment building proposed for Highway 33 and Barber Road. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment planned for Highway 33 in Kelowna geared to students and young couples

A public hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023 for Lake Country residents to share their thoughts on an application to remove six parcels of land from the Agricultural Land Reserve. (Screenshot/Lake Country)
District of Lake Country looks to redevelop land

Kelowna International Airport. —Image: Capital News file
Kelowna airport memories could win you a free trip with Flair

A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong