Nanaimo courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)

B.C. man sentenced to one year in jail for sexually assaulting passed-out girl

Wesley Wayne Webber, 23, was convicted last fall

A Nanaimo man who sexually assaulted a girl who had passed out was sentenced to one year in jail earlier this month in B.C. Supreme Court.

The sentencing happened in Nanaimo court on June 9 and the decision was published a week and a half later.

Wesley Wayne Webber, 23, was convicted last fall of the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl when he was 21.

The two were drinking with others in a public place and the victim passed out or fell asleep and awoke to find that her pants and underwear had been pulled down and Webber was digitally penetrating her.

He admitted to police that he had touched the victim sexually, but according to a pre-sentence report, he was intoxicated and didn’t remember what happened. Judge Jennifer Duncan said Webber’s developmental disability and “lack of maturity” for his age were factors in her sentencing decision.

“I am satisfied that he is sorry about what happened and has some understanding of how much of an impact the offence and the court proceedings have had on [the victim],” said Duncan.

However, she added that “he has not changed his behaviour or tried to rehabilitate himself since his conviction, as he continues to binge drink.”

Meanwhile, the judge noted that the victim remains afraid to be in public alone, “has breakdowns” when she passes the area where the crime happened, and has experienced anxiety, nightmares and difficulty sleeping.

The Crown had sought a sentence of 24-30 months, while the defence had asked for 90 days.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man loses bid to appeal conviction for 1999 rape at Abbotsford music festival

READ ALSO: Nanaimo man, already in jail, found guilty of sexual abuse of sons


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court

Comments are closed

Previous story
Morning Start: Laughter is mostly a social response, rather than a reaction to a joke
Next story
$83,000 raised for families of Kelowna grads killed in car crash

Just Posted

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray
Kelowna-Lake Country MP votes against ban on conversion therapy over wording of legislation

Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee member Dan Currie (second from left) presents the 2020-21 Team of the Year honour to the Vernon Panthers senior girls basketball team, for qualifying for the provincial championship tournament 16 consecutive years. Accepting the award are (from left): Malcolm Reid (former coach), Kelsey Watts (former player), Lonny Mazurak (former coach) and current co-coaches Chad Butler and Dave Tetrault. (Pete McIntyre photo)
Vernon basketball squad chosen as Team of the Year

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project

Sofie Hartwick, a Lake Country pianist with autism plays beautifully spontaneous pieces in her debut 10-song album titled Journeys. (Contributed)
TAYLOR: It just wells up inside