Two grizzly bears that are believed to be siblings were captured on Cormorant Island near Alert Bay by BC CO service Sept. 22, 2016. (Black Press Media files)

B.C. hires 20 more conservation officers

The province announces 12 new locations for conservation officer services this year

Twenty new conservation officers will soon begin their postings across B.C.

“For too long, there has been a lack of frontline conservation officers, and communities have suffered the consequences,” Environment Minister George Heyman said in a news release Thursday.

Following training slated to begin in May, 12 of the new conservation officers will be based in newly created positions, including in Grand Forks, Vernon, Haida Gwaii, Duncan, Chilliwack, Port McNeill, Bella Coola, Chetwynd, Mackenzie and Atlin.

Others will fill open positions in Quesnel, Terrace, Creston, Prince George, Merritt and Fort St. John, and two positions in the Lower Mainland.

The ministry said implementing positions in new locations is based on officer safety, call volume, each officer’s coverage area and the geographic proximity to other officers.

The new hires bring the number of conservation officers in B.C. to 160, and come as part of the $3 million in increased funding in the 2018 provincial budget.

Chief conservation officer Doug Forsdick said the additional hires mean more eyes and ears to respond to complaints, educate people, prevent human-wildlife conflicts and protect natural resources.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. pharmacist pleads guilty to animal cruelty charge
Next story
Province issues flood warning for B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Kelowna students awarded for their heritage research

The Okanagan Regional Heritage Fair was held April 24

Lake Country man facing assault charges

A woman was seriously injured after an alleged aggravated assault on April 22

Kelowna dragon welcomed to the den

Lane Merrifield is the new dragon on Dragons’ Den

State of emergency issued for Mill Creek

Risk of flooding increases as runoffs from higher elevations reach the valley bottom in Kelowna

Send us your spring pics for a chance to win

The Capital News is collecting photos of you taking advantage of this nice weather

VIDEO: B.C. ‘escapologist’ stuns judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Matt Johnson says televised water stunt was closest he’s come to death

WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Someone asked her if she does the work for her son. McBain said: “No, actually. I do it for your son.”

Haley Blais tackles social norms through music tour

Haley Blais encourages people not to be discouraged by social norms and to be who they are

Been a long day? Here’s cute puppies in training

Group is training next batch of assistance dogs at Vancouver International Airport

B.C. skydiver lands safely after cutting away main chute

Greater Victoria emergency services called after witnesses saw spiralling chute

78 Mexican farmworkers displaced after fire tears through building on B.C. farm

Flames broke out Thursday morning in building that housed up to 80 workers at Abbotsford farm

3 year-old golden lab from Calgary missing after car accident east of Revelstoke

The car that Abbie — a three year old Golden lab was driving in — flipped over and ended up in a ditch early this morning

Inmates, machines adding muscle to Oliver flood fight

Inmates are packing 250 sandbags a day, but RDOS says newly acquired machine will push 6,000 an hour

Cartoonist captures public mood following Toronto, Humboldt tragedies

Cartoonist said he was trying to find a bit of positivity with an image that has garnered attention

Most Read