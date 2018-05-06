B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Families using the BC Farmers Market Nutrition Coupon Program will get an extra nearly $100 this summer following a $750,000 boost from the province.

The coupon program provides weekly coupons to low-income British Columbians to buy local farmers’ market foods including fruits, vegetables, meat and fish.

The program, which rolled out as a pilot project in 2007, provided each family with $240 over the course of the summer.

This year, enrolled families will get $336 between June 11 and Oct. 31, as well as receiving nutrition and skill-building classes.

The coupons are good at 145 registered farmers’ markets across B.C.

“We know there are significant benefits as a result of this program, ranging from improved population health to economic activity,” said Wylie Bystedt, president of BC Association of Farmers’ Markets. “The program has increased and sustained the customer base for local and regional farmers, which in turn has allowed them to grow and diversify.”

Eligible Farmers' Markets by Kat Slepian on Scribd

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Just Posted

What’s in a name? Lake Country middle school naming process to be decided

That which we call a school by any other word would smell as sweet

Vehicle found off road in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were on scene at Carrington Road

Map: Evacuation alerts in effect for Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Our interactive map will help you keep up with emergency events

Dog recovering after being attacked on rail trail

The 13-year-old Collie-mix was attacked Friday in Lake Country

UPDATE: Evacuation in West Kelowna due to rising creek levels

Evacuation alerts now include Hodge Road in Vernon

More volunteers needed for Red Cross disaster relief

The non-profit held a preparedness event today in Kelowna

B.C. VIEWS: Waiting for a secret referendum

John Horgan admits the fix is in on proportional representation

B.C. farmers’ market coupon program to get $750,000 boost

Enrolled families will get an extra $100 per summer

Family of Humboldt Broncos player says GoFundMe should be split evenly

Officials with the team have said they will establish an advisory committee

Peachland ZipZone president marries

Kevin Bennett recently married Gracelyn Bellingan in the Philippines

B.C. soccer club gets professional membership; can join Canadian Premier League

Clubs from B.C., as well as Halifax, Calgary, Port City, and York Region, Ont., got seal of approval

Provincial program to bring disaster planning into B.C. stores

Read-made shopping lists, displays will help British Columbians plan ahead, Jennifer Rice said

Correcting the Okanagan Correctional

B.C. Corrections, an academic and a union boss on moving forward from Incorrectional

A letter to my former self

Black Press Media reporter Dawn Gibson reflects on climbing into the boxing ring for the first time

Most Read