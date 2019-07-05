B.C. craft cannabis co-op returns to Kelowna for input on governing rules

The group aims to empower small cannabis producers, processors and retailers in B.C.

The open roundtable discussion with Grow Tech Labs is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center. (File photo)

Kelowna residents are welcome to give input at the second community engagement meeting to establish the parameters of a B.C. craft cannabis co-op.

Grow Tech Labs will host the roundtable meeting at 1:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.

The draft co-op rules reflect feedback from the first round of consultation that took place this spring.

“To be effective, a B.C. craft cannabis co-op’s governance structure needs to reflect the interests of all potential members,” said Grow Tech Labs’ CEO Barinder Rasode.

“These local meetings give small cannabis producers, processors and retailers the opportunity to provide feedback on the co-op’s proposed membership, investment and Board structure.”

Participants are not required to disclose their locations or pay any fees to be involved in the co-op’s development phase.

Last week the co-op released an economic impact analysis that calculated small producers and processors could create $5.8 billion in direct economic impact and over 40,000 jobs across rural B.C. and Western Canada.

