The open roundtable discussion with Grow Tech Labs is set for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center. (File photo)

B.C. craft cannabis co-op returns to Kelowna for input on governing rules

The group aims to empower small cannabis producers, processors and retailers in B.C.

Kelowna residents are welcome to give input at the second community engagement meeting to establish the parameters of a B.C. craft cannabis co-op.

Grow Tech Labs will host the roundtable meeting at 1:30 p.m. on July 17 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center.

READ MORE: $6.5M for old downtown Kelowna RCMP lot

READ MORE: Girls’ go-kart camp at Okanagan College introduces 14 to trades

The draft co-op rules reflect feedback from the first round of consultation that took place this spring.

“To be effective, a B.C. craft cannabis co-op’s governance structure needs to reflect the interests of all potential members,” said Grow Tech Labs’ CEO Barinder Rasode.

“These local meetings give small cannabis producers, processors and retailers the opportunity to provide feedback on the co-op’s proposed membership, investment and Board structure.”

Participants are not required to disclose their locations or pay any fees to be involved in the co-op’s development phase.

Last week the co-op released an economic impact analysis that calculated small producers and processors could create $5.8 billion in direct economic impact and over 40,000 jobs across rural B.C. and Western Canada.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks
Next story
Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

Just Posted

Annual Kelowna Block Party is back and roads will be blocked

The city said detours will be set up and parking will be restricted in some areas

Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

All seven play for the Kelowna Secondary Owls Varsity and Junior Varsity teams

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Easy access to benefits: Minister of Seniors tells Kelowna citizens

Seniors Minister Filomena Tassi says feds streamline access, increase GIS for most vulnerable

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Okanagan

Elks Lodge hosts event at Vernon Curling Club

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Suitcase gun, $300,000 in stolen property and more seized in Shuswap

Police recover vehicles, machinery stolen in past several years, mostly from Lower Mainland

Alberta golf cart driver runs over and kills two geese

An employee of the Sandpiper Golf and Country Club near Edmonton was the one driving

23 projects get cash to help restore B.C.’s fragile salmon stocks

One such project aims to find dikes on Lower Fraser River that block passage of juvenile salmon

Taseko Mines pursues court injunction against B.C. First Nation for exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation held a peaceful protest and stopped Taseko contractors from hauling equipment west of Williams Lake

Most Read