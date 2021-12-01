Kids aged 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics around B.C., like this one in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

Kids aged 5 to 11 are getting COVID-19 vaccines at community clinics around B.C., like this one in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. counts 375 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 7 more deaths

Serious illness cases in hospital remain steady

B.C. public health teams recorded another 375 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with seven more deaths attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 301 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Dec. 1, up one over the past 24 hours, and 98 currently in intensive care, down from 104. The seven-day rolling average of new cases continues to decline in B.C.’s fourth wave of the pandemic, as vaccination of children aged five to 11 gets underway across the province.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

