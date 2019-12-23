Avalanche hurdling towards Highway 1 near Rogers Pass during a highway closure. (File Photo by Parks Canada)

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

Avalanche Canada has issued a special avalanche warning for mountains across Southern BC and Alberta.

“The danger ratings are going down across the map because naturally running avalanches have slowed down or stopped,” explains Ilya Storm, forecast program supervisor for Avalanche Canada, in a news release. “However, now many slopes are primed for human-triggered avalanches. Distinguishing between slopes that have already slid and those that are the tipping point will be very difficult. This, combined with clearing weather during a holiday week, has us very concerned for backcountry users.”

The warning applies to: Sea-to-Sky, South Coast Inland, Purcells, Lizard Range-Flathead, South Rockies, Kananaskis Country, Banff-Yoho-Kootenay National Parks and Waterton Lakes National Park.

A map of the areas that are currently under a Special Public Avalanche Warning. (Avalanche Canada)

The issue, Avalanche Canada said, is the persistent weak layer within the snowpack of these regions.

“Although the nature of the layer differs across the ranges, the effect is the same,” the news release said. “The storm that blew through Western Canada over the past few days dropped a significant amount of snow, which is now sitting precariously on that weak layer.”

READ MORE: ‘Just because we got $25 million does not mean we’re good to go’: Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Canada, as well as Parks Canada and Alberta’s Kananaskis Country, warn all backcountry users, anyone recreating in avalanche terrain, including those going outside ski boundaries, to check regional avalanche forecasts, pack essential gear (including a transceiver, probe and shovel) and the knowledge to use it.

“Ensure your party re-groups well away from avalanche slopes, including overhead hazard such as cornices,” the news release said.

Those exploring the front country should also be aware that many popular summer trails are exposed to avalanche terrain.

“Plan ahead and research your route to make sure you are avoiding these areas, or hire a certified guide to lead your party,” said the news release.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

Just Posted

Tree chipping, the eco-friendly way to give your tree new life after the holidays

A breakdown of where residents in the Okanagan can chip their trees

Indigenous students at Okanagan College receive awards in support of their studies

16 OC students received an Indigenous Student Award from the Irving K. Barber BC Scholarship Society

Denim on the Diamond announces headliners for 2020 Kelowna show

Tickets are already available for the show next September

Dining in Kelowna on Christmas Day

A look at what establishments will be open and serving food on Dec. 25.

Kelowna Rockets Mid-Season Review

A look at how the first half of the season has unfolded heading into the new year

Cute, fluffy, heartwarming: Here are B.C.’s top animal stories of 2019

From dogs to moose to cougars, here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Avalanche warning issued for several southern mountainous regions in B.C.

Regions: Purcells, Lizard Range and Flathead, South Rockies, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks

First responders and health care workers will be on the job to help to keep us safe

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, millions of people will gather with friends and… Continue reading

Flipping flapjacks for Okanagan’s less fortunate

Century 21 Executives Realty, and some local royalty, serve up breakfast for those in need

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Canada’s GDP falls 0.1 per cent in October: Statcan

Statistics Canada says that October’s decline in GDP was the first in eight months

Sixty-nine Canadians giving up holidays to help with Australian wildfires

Record high temperatures, strong southerly winds are fanning more than 100 fires in New South Wales

UPDATE: CP Rail line re-opened after avalanche derailment in Glacier National Park

Seven cars derailed

Princeton neighbors keep up the decorating hilarity

Two weeks ago Princeton homeowners gave residents - and Black Press readers… Continue reading

Most Read