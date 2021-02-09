A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)

As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

A third COVID-19 variant has emerged in Canada, experts confirmed Sunday. The Ontario resident infected is now in Toronto hospital.

Toronto Public Health stated in a news release issued on Sunday (Feb. 7) that the resident who tested positive for what is being called the P.1 variant had travelled to Brazil.

“Scientists and medical professionals are concerned that these variants are more transmissible than the original coronavirus,” the agency said in a statement.

“U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that research is ongoing to determine more about these variants to better understand how easily they might be transmitted and the effectiveness of currently authorized vaccines against them.”

READ MORE: COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C.

The variant was first discovered by the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in four Brazilian travelers who were tested during a routine screening at Haneda airport outside of Tokyo, Japan – according to the CDC.

The P.1 variant was also detected in the U.S. at the end of January.

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said during a press briefing Monday (Feb. 8) that the COVID-19 strain has not been detected in the province.

Though, if other variants become prevalent in B.C., “we need to put in place measures that would restrict our contacts again,” she said, with a provincewide ban on gatherings still in effect.

New travel restrictions – which are expected to take effect soon – returning travellers will be required to take a COVID-19 test at the airport, at their own expense. Additionally, they’ll need to spend the first three days of their quarantine at a supervised hotel while awaiting the results.

RELATED: Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon
Next story
Dip in kindness meter donations boosted by Vernon councillor

Just Posted

Hundreds of geese have once again congregated at Mill Lake Park, despite city efforts to slow the population growth by addling eggs. Photo: Tyler Olsen/Abbotsford News
Animal group takes aim at Vernon’s goose cull

Animal Alliance of Canada urging city to reconsider

Rori Denness throws a javelin during BC Summer Games in 2016. (Black Press Media file photo)
Kelowna ready to back bid for 2026 BC Summer Games

If the bid is accepted, it would mark the fourth time Kelowna has been chosen to host the event

Kindness meters were installed in downtown Vernon in 2016 to raise money for organizations that assist with those in need. (Morning Star file)
Dip in kindness meter donations boosted by Vernon councillor

COVID blamed for 80 per cent drop in support for orange sidewalk meters

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 stirred up in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
WATCH: Vernon man arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

‘I don’t feel safe going to the hospital anymore,’ says double lung transplant recipient

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

From left to right, Peter Ceravolo; Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue members Brenda and Mike Arychuk with search dog Kaya; and Debra Ceravolo. (OOSAR)
Anarchist Mountain couple gives back to Search and Rescue

Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue has received two major donations in two weeks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Caribou herds in B.C. are divided into four groups, southern mountain (shown), central mountain, northern mountain and boreal. (Black Press Media)
Caribou leave area temporarily closed to snowmobiles near Sicamous

Sleds can ride in the Lake Play area on Queest Mountain once more

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Black Press file photo)
Police bust illegal B.C. nightclub again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with Surrey club have been caught breaking rules three times before

Barrels pictured outside Oliver winery, Quinta Ferreira, in May 2020. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Chambers offer support to Okanagan MP’s bid to open interprovincial liquor sales

Dan Albas’ private member’s bill calls for easier cross-country booze distribution

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Keremeos girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Most Read