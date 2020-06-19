Summerland artist Jean Evanishen, left, presents a cheque to Janet Peake, president of the Summerland Food Bank Society. The money was raised from a sale Evanishen held following a flood in her pottery studio. (Photo by Hal Roberts)

Artist donates funds to Summerland Food Bank

Money raised from sale following flooding in pottery studio

In early May, Summerland artist Jean Evanishen, discovered the floor of her pottery studio was awash with the contents of a failed hot water tank.

Everything had to be removed so that repairs could be made, including finished pottery, equipment, shelving, workbench, and supplies.

READ ALSO: Summerland Community Arts Council receives funds to offset COVID-19 expenses

READ ALSO: Summerland exhibit features works by 35 artists

“I believe in trying to make the best of the worst,“ Evanishen said.

Instead of returning all the pottery to the studio after repairs were made, she decided to sell some of her creations and donate the proceeds to the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre.

The sale with savings up to 70 per cent off regular prices was held over the course of two sunny warm days and yielded around 60 pieces sold and about $650 in cash.

The money was presented to Janet Peake, the new president of the Summerland Food Bank Society.

“This money will really be needed later this summer when emergency benefits run out for those in need,” Peake said.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Property crime rate down in Kelowna amid COVID-19
Next story
B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

Just Posted

Property crime rate down in Kelowna amid COVID-19

Supt. Brent Mundle will make his quarterly report to city council on Monday

Lake Country RCMP help baby deer through fence

The fawn attempted to squeeze itself through railings, according to the RCMP

Kelowna RCMP investigating serious crash on Lakeshore Road

The crash closed the area to traffic for several hours on June 18

WHL teams will need fans in seats to operate next season, says commissioner

The WHL consists of 22 teams spread across Canada’s four western provinces

Regional district’s Environmental Education Centre set to reopen

The centre is scheduled to reopen on June 23

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

HAWTHORNE: Social motivation

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Artist donates funds to Summerland Food Bank

Money raised from sale following flooding in pottery studio

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Signatures gathered in opposition to Summerland solar project

First 15 names included in document to be presented at June 22 council meeting

Former executive director of Downtown Penticton Association charged with fraud

Kerrilynn Milton was arrested on June 11

Kitten season causes challenges for Okanagan animal rescue

AlleyCATS needs donations to help with the many kitten litters they are fostering

Most Read