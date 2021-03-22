Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)

Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Artisans and florists will once again be allowed to sell at B.C. Farmers Markets, as the B.C. government has lifted restrictions that were in place preventing artisans from attending.

Earlier this year, flower vendors across B.C. were circulating a petition to allow artisans (which includes flower growers) to sell at markets. Farmers Markets were deemed an essential service last year, but the government put restrictions in place that excluded artisans from in-person sales.

This created an issue for flower growers that would effectively end up with hundreds, if not thousands, of blooms going to waste. Not only that, but vendors such as soap makers and jewellers who make a living during the market season were frustrated as well.

We are SO excited to be able to have our talented artisans back as well as personal care items like soap/lotion and flowers when we open the market on May 1st! Apply now on our website 🎨🧼🌻

Posted by Cranbrook Farmer's Market on Saturday, March 20, 2021

“In March 2020, when COVID restrictions first hit B.C., non-food vendors such as flower farmers and artisans were removed from farmers markets. It was a stressful time for all but especially so for small, local business owners and flower farmers, some of whom who had thousands of dollars of spring flowers in the fields waiting for eager hands,” reads the petition on change.org.

“The first non-food market ban lasted from early April to mid June 2020, and it was incredibly stressful and time consuming having to pivot business models to e-commerce in only a matter of weeks. A second Provincial Health Order banning non-food vendors at farmers markets came again mid December 2020, a time when many small businesses rely on farmers market sales at Christmas time to support their families.”

On Friday, March 19, the government announced that all artisans would be allowed to sell at markets province-wide, effective immediately. This news comes as many markets prepare to open their proverbial doors in the coming weeks. While many markets in B.C. operate year-round, others begin their season in early spring between March and May.

Vendors are required to follow strict COVID-19 protocols. Market-goers are also asked to practice physical distancing, sanitize their hands upon entry and to wear a mask. As with last year’s markets, there will be a specific flow of traffic to help make physical distancing easier.

There may also be times when there is a line-up to get into the market, as the number of people allowed in at one time is often limited.

READ: BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns


corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver coffee shop offers up safe space following stalking incident
Next story
One taken to hospital after truck rolls in Enderby

Just Posted

A vehicle incident on Highway 97A near Evergreen Street and Meadow Crescent closed the road for almost an hour Sunday evening. (Google Maps image)
One taken to hospital after truck rolls in Enderby

Impaired driving investigation conducted in Sunday night’s single-vehicle crash

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Vernon crews douse dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures

Passenger numbers at Kelowna International Airport have dropped by 3.8 per cent year-over-year for the month of January due to fears about the coronavirus. (Paul Clarke - Photo)
Recent Kelowna flight exposed to COVID-19

WestJet flight 711 had an exposure onboard

Vernon’s Kevin Morin and Michelle Stewart, with their twin boys Acadion and Chiron. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family as they wait in Vancouver for a medical diagnosis on Chiron. (GoFundMe photo)
GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

Michelle Stewart and Kevin Morin await diagnosis on one of their twin boys

Lumby Para-Alpine skier Logan Leach (left, with guide Caele Kassa of Vernon) races to silver at the 2019 Canada Winter Games. Leach is a finalist for Sport BC’s Athlete with a Disability Award that will be presented virtually Thursday, March 25, at the 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards. (Facebook photo)
Lumby skier up for provincial honour

Visually impaired Logan Leach up for Athlete with a Disability at 54th annual Sport BC Athlete of the Year Awards to be presented Thursday

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

https://www.instagram.com/wildskysisters/
Wild Sky Sisters: Cosmic unconditional love

Pisces Season: The time of the mystic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Grand Forks’ Jayda G was nominated for best dance track at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Photo by Lou Jasmine, courtesy of This Is Music, Ltd.
Grand Forks’ Jayda G celebrates Grammy nomination

The celebrity DJ/vocalist recently left home, bound for a Toronto studio

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Comox Valley RCMP released these photos of a suspect in a hammer attack along the Rotary Trail in Courtenay, March 15. RCMP say there could be a connection to a second hammer attack, near the Canada Post office on Ryan Road on Saturday, March 20.
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Pedestrians struck in unprovoked attacks in two separate incidents in Courtenay

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Highway 3 closed near Manning Park

No detour is available

Most Read