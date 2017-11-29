Arrest made in Kelowna cold case murder

A 61 year old man has been arrested for the 2013 killing of Theresa Neville

A 61-year-old Kelowna man has now been charged with second degree murder for the 2013 death of Theresa Neville.

It was more than four years ago when RCMP responded to a 911 emergency call from a home in the 300 block of Yates Road in Kelowna.

RELATED: RCMP confirm Glenmore woman was murdered

When police arrived on scene June 18, 2013 at 12:37 a.m., they discovered the body of Neville, a 27-year-old mother of two, whose death was later deemed a homicide.

RELATED: New leads in Kelowna murder case

Neville’s children—8 and 10-years old—were found unharmed, and also inside the home. They were relocated with their extended family.

“Jay Sinclaire Thomson of Kelowna, has now been formally charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Theresa Neville,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey spokesperson for the Kelowna Regional RCMP, in a press release.

RELATED: Kelowna RCMP release sketch of person of interest in murder case

“He was arrested earlier today and will remain in police custody pending his first court appearance.”

Until this week, Thomson had little more than half a dozen speeding tickets and driving infractions on his record. He appears in court next on Dec. 12.