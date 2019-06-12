Kelowna RCMP continue to search for a second suspect—seen in this surveillance photo released by police—in the robbery of a downtown Kelowna massage parlour in June 2018. (contributed)

Arrest made in connection with 2018 Kelowna massage parlour armed robbery

RCMP say 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and charged with the robbery at the Garden of Eden

A Kelowna man has been arrested and charged in relation to a June 2018 armed robbery at a massage parlour on Lawrence Avenue in Kelowna’s downtown core.

The RCMP said Wednesday as a result of its continued investigation into the “brazen” daytime robbery, an arrest warrant was issued for one of the three suspects in the case.

READ MORE: Updated: Kelowna cops investigate armed robbery at city centre business

Police spokesman Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said 33-year-old Brandon David Tchir was taken into custody on Hein Road in Kelowna Wednesday. He has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, disguising his face with intent to commit an indictable offence and use an imitation firearm while committing an indictable offence.

“Our investigation is not over yet,” said O’Donaghey. “Kelowna RCMP GIS robbery investigators are continuing their efforts to identify the second masked suspect, and a potential third accomplice who actively participated in the robbery, and bring them each to justice.”

The second male suspect, seen in a photograph released by police, was described as more than six-feet tall, and wearing a black mask, black hat, black jacket, grey t-shirt and grey pants.

Anyone with any information about the robbery, in which two men entered the Garden Of Eden massage parlour in the 300-block of Lawrence Avenue on July 18, 2018, and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing on foot is asked to contact Const. Steve McBride of the Kelowna RCMP’s General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.

At the time of the robbery, police said physical evidence at the scene indicated a shot, or shots, were fired inside the massage parlour.

To remain anonymous, tips can be called into the Crime Stoppers line at 1-800-222-8477 or left online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

