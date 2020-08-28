(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

An Army aircraft crashed off Southern California during a routine training exercise, killing two soldiers and injuring three, the military said Friday.

The Army Special Operations Command released a statement saying the aircraft went down Thursday in the vicinity of Coronado, which is just off San Diego, and officials are investigating what happened. Officials declined to give any other details.

The Army said it will release more information once the families of those killed are notified.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families and friends of the deceased,” the statement said.

In July, eight Marines and one sailor were killed off San Clemente Island, about 70 miles (113 kilometres) west of Coronado, when their seafaring tank sank as they were returning to their Navy ship as part of a routine training.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

California

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Crash slows Vernon traffic on 25th Avenue near construction

Just Posted

Crash slows Vernon traffic on 25th Avenue near construction

Collisions looks to involve three vehicles, injuries unknown at this point

Four new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

These new cases bring the total number since the start of the pandemic to 433

New school bus for Okanagan Indian Band

OKIB’s Cultural Immersion School uses grant funds to purchase brand new 76-passenger bus

Locks cut, tools stolen from trailer in Silver Star subdivision

A construction site trailer was broken into over night, RCMP notified

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pet of the week

AlleyCats Alliance in the Okanagan is making a plea for foster homes

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps to a record 124 on Friday

Province now up to 974 active coronavirus infections

Kelowna cabbie accused of sexual assault pleads guilty to lesser offence

Gagandeep Singh Sidhu, 38, received a conditional discharge on Friday

Army aircraft crashes off California, killing 2 soldiers

The aircraft crashed during a routine training exercise

Man shot by police in Wisconsin no longer handcuffed to hospital bed

Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back on Sunday

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

NHL playoffs return after 2-day break for protests

Games were postponed due to protest racial injustice

Dyer: Electricity demand and the duck curve

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

WestJet says refusal to wear a mask could mean travel ban for a year

The policy will be applicable to all WestJet flights as well its budget subsidiary Swoop

WestJet starts sharing passenger information for COVID-19

B.C. again intervenes in federal jurisdiction to contain virus

Most Read