Armstrong welcomes new CAO

Dawn Low was the first female CAO for the City of Revelstoke, now she has joined the civic team in the City of Armstrong. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review file)

Armstrong welcomes a new face to city hall with the addition of Dawn Low, the city’s new chief administrative officer (CAO).

Low is taking the reigns from recently retired Kevin Bertles and brings with her more than 22 years of experience in municipal government.

Most recently, Low served the Revelstoke community as CAO. Appointed in December 2019, she was the first woman to hold the position since the city’s establishment in 1899.

A quick survey of 30 municipalities in the Interior shows there are just three other women holding a top job in a city. Of the seven regional districts in the area, it appears there are no female CAOs.

Low obtained her business degree in Kelowna. She also brings extensive education in Local Government Administration.

“I am excited to work with the dedicated team of staff and a council so committed to this beautiful community,” Low said in the city’s appointment announcement.

She said she is thrilled to learn about Armstrong’s history, get to know the residents and experience all the beauty of the North Okanagan.

Low is set to be appointed at the regular meeting of council on June 14, relieving chief financial officer Janene Felker of her interim CAO duties.

– with Jocelyn Doll, Black Press files

READ MORE: 120 years later, first female CAO appointed in Revelstoke