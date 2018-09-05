Armstrong arson suspect’s matter moves into New Year

Colette Leneveu will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019 for a pre-trial conference

An Armstrong woman charged with four counts of arson has had her matter carried over into the new year.

Colette M. Leneveu, aged 60 at the time of her first appearance before the courts, will appear next in Vernon Law Courts April 17, 2019, for a pre-trial conference. That date was decided upon following Leneveu’s appearance to fix a date in courtroom 301 Sept. 4.

Leneveu was granted bail May 22 and elected for trial by judge alone in the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21.

Under bail conditions, Leneveu is not permitted to be in possession of combustible fuels, matches, incendiary devices or explosives of any kind. She is also to abstain from using alcohol or drugs other than by prescription. Leneveu is also subject to a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and is barred from being within 100 metres of three homes where fires are alleged to have occurred.

Between March 8 and March 12, six suspicious fires were reported in the Armstrong area, all of which were on Warner Avenue and Okanagan Street, with varying levels of damage. No injuries were reported as a result of any of the fires.

Police responded to a call March 12 and found a set of tires had been lit on fire beside a garage at one home and a back deck at another home located down the street. Both fires were extinguished prior to extensive damage being done.

While responding to those two calls, RCMP said they learned that another alleged arson had just occurred in the 2200 block of Okanagan Street where the suspect attempted to light two cars on fire and fled the area.

None of the charges against her has been proven in court.

