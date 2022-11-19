RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)

Armed RCMP surrounded a home in Merritt following multiple shots fired

The 1700 block of Nicola Avenue was shut down by Merritt RCMP on Nov. 18

Tactical forces shut down the 1700 block of Nicola Avenue in Merritt and used the backyard of a home to gain access to another residence.

Anastasia Cash, owner of Desert Divas and Dons Medi Spa said, she had to close her home-based business on Nov. 18, after RCMP surrounded a neighbouring house at about 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Flash bangs and snipers in Merritt neighbourhood standoff

Cash said that police stood on a ladder to aim their guns at the window of a nearby home.

According to Cash, Mounties left her property around 9 p.m.

The incident comes after police were called to the 2100 block of Priest Avenue on Nov. 15, for what is thought to be a targeted shooting and possibly related to the over 100 rounds of bullets fired in multiple spots around the Nicola Valley.

The RCMP said that the two incidents may be related.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Capital News will update as more information as it becomes available.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

MerrittRCMPShootingSpa

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Update: Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke is reopened

Just Posted

RCMP on scene at a backyard in Merritt. (Anastasia Cash)
Armed RCMP surrounded a home in Merritt following multiple shots fired

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure attending to Highway 97 at Callen Road in February 2019, after a rockslide swept across the highway. (Photo- BC Transportation/Twitter)
Ministry surveys 2019 rockslide on Highway 97 after debris falls near Summerland

In his first year as the Okanagan Sun’s head coach, Travis Miller led them to their first Canadian Cup in 22 years. (Photo - Marissa Baecker/@okanagan_sun Twitter)
First year, first national title: Travis Miller leads Okanagan Sun to championship

The Penticton Vees extended their win streak to 19 games on Friday, Nov. 18, defeating the West Kelowna Warriors 11-2. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Super Nadeau Brothers, Penticton Vees shell West Kelowna Warriors to remain perfect