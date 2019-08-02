Armed ‘Deadpool’ robbery suspect steals drink and toy from Okanagan gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

He didn’t get any cash, but an armed robbery suspect helped himself to some unique items.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP front line officers responded to a robbery at a gas station, located in the 2400 block of 34th Street, on Thursday, Aug. 1, just before 11 p.m.

A lone male entered the store, threatened staff with a knife and demanded money. The suspect grew impatient and fled the store without any cash, however not before helping himself to a beverage and a small toy.

READ MORE: Propane tank thefts explode in Vernon

A multi-unit response, including the assistance of the Kelowna RCMP K9 unit, could be seen by residents as officers extensively searched the area for the suspect.

“Although the officers were unable to locate the suspect, a detailed description of him was provided by witnesses, which will aid in our investigation,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “We are glad to report that no one was injured as a result of this incident.”

The suspect is described as a male last seen wearing a black, red and white ‘Deadpool’ mask, a red T-shirt under a black and red checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and sneakers.

Anyone with any information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Vernon resident falls victim to fraud

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
BC SPCA gives warning after husky ‘nearly dies’ from THC overdose

Just Posted

Call for Indigenous art for Lake Country shore

A public call was made for permenant outdoor art along side Pelmewash Parkway

Rutland’s Old Town Farm Market prides itself on its fresh offerings

Will Hawkins has been in the produce business his whole life

From homeless to housed: A Kelowna woman’s journey

Wanda MacKinnon woke up in a hospital with a stab wound and a concussion

Lake Country cars damaged by tossed rocks

If identified, suspect could face charges of mischief under $5,000 for alleged rock throwing

Kelowna Falcons complete 9th inning rally

The Falcons were down 6-2 in the final minutes in game three against the Port Angeles Lefties

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after

Okanagan resident falls victim to fraud

RCMP investigating elaborate phone scam

Members of Henderson family to perform at Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland

Bill Henderson was the founder and lead guitarist of the band Chilliwack

Arrow tag released on Shuswap

Salmon Arm company introduces safe, fun activity with a variety of play options

RDOS seeks funds for Similkameen Rail Trail

Project will convert rail line to non-motorized trail between Cawston and Keremeos

Wildfire burning near Chase

Firefighters responding to .2 hectare blaze north-west of community

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Vintage cars line up for Rotary Wheels Car Show in South Okanagan

Sunrise Rotary Club’s 24th annual car show takes place this weekend

Most Read