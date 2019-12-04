Daniel Ruff outside the Kelowna courthouse moments before the jury returned with a verdict on Oct. 24, 2017. (File)

Appeal dismissed: Kelowna man claims he was too drunk to form intent to murder

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole in 2027

A Kelowna man convicted of second-degree murder has had an appeal on his conviction dismissed.

Daniel Ruff, 67, was convicted of second-degree murder in October 2017 for the June 14, 2015 death of his roommate Warren Welters.

Throughout the trial, Ruff claimed he was acting in self-defence when he struck his roommate in the head four times with a hammer and was not intending to kill him.

The jury sided with the Crown, finding Ruff guilty of second-degree murder. He was later sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for ten years.

In June, Ruff appealed his conviction, adding the defence of intoxication,

He added the defence of intoxication, saying he was too drunk to form the intent to murder Welters, hoping for a conviction of manslaughter instead.

Ruff contended Justice Alison Beames erred in her instruction on those matters.

“You may find Mr. Ruff guilty of second-degree murder only if the Crown has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that he had the intent required for that offence,” Beames told the jury during the 2017 trial.

“The mere fact that a person’s mind is affected by alcohol or drugs so that they lose inhibitions or act in a way in which they would not have done had they been sober is no excuse if the required intent is proved … In this case, you must decide whether the evidence of intoxication, along with all the other evidence, leaves you with a reasonable doubt whether Mr. Ruff had the intent required for murder at the time of the act.”

A Nov. 26 decision from the court of appeal found the judge’s instructions on intoxication and intent, and manslaughter were sufficient and the appeal was dismissed.

Ruff remains behind bars with no chance at parole until 2027.

READ MORE: Kelowna man loses appeal of drug conviction resulting from unlawful search

READ MORE: Kelowna man convicted of sexual assault could be deported after serving sentence

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

Just Posted

Appeal dismissed: Kelowna man claims he was too drunk to form intent to murder

Daniel Ruff will remain behind bars and is ineligible for parole in 2027

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

The proposal includes plans for condos, child care centre, assisted living facility, grocery store

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Most Read