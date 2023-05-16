Conceptual rendering of four-building apartment development planned for 1055 Frost Road. (City of Kelowna)

Apartment complex planned for Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood moves forward

Council had concerns about the size and length of the buildings

A four-building apartment development planned for 1055 Frost Road was approved by Kelowna council at its May 15 regular meeting.

Council did have concerns about the size and length of the buildings, however, staff noted that they fall within the 40 to 60-metre maximum length under the Official Community Plan.

READ MORE: Kelowna International Hostel may close after quarter century

Staff added that the developer also used varying architectural styles to break up the massing, including stepping back upper floors from ground floors. Each building is five storeys.

“I’m actually very happy with how the developer has responded,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “I think he’s come up with some real improvements in the look of the building.”

Stack, and other councillors, were also impressed with the landscaping which includes community gardens and the planting of 209 new trees.

“Some of those things should be applauded, those are significant improvements in that area,” said Stack.

The apartment complex is next to a five-building commercial development at 940-1030 Frost Road, which includes a grocery store and pharmacy.

Council also approved a six-story, 83-unit apartment building at 285-305 Dougall Road North and 365 McIntosh Road.

The Trokia Developments project includes seven bachelor, 59 one-bedroom and 17 two-bedroom units.

“This project represents a significant milestone for our organization, and we are excited to contribute to the development of Kelowna’s thriving community,” said Brad Klassen, CEO.

Rezoning approval was also given for a six-storey apartment building at 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougall Road North, a 50-unit apartment project at 1885 High Road and 810 Glenmore Drive, and a four-plex infill project at 550 Patterson Avenue.

READ MORE: Last phase of Kettle Valley development in Kelowna going to public hearing

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of KelownaDevelopersdevelopmentRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna, Kamloops, Merritt, Lytton set temperatures records
Next story
BREAKING: Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine expected to declare state of emergency

Just Posted

Officials at the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine’s operations centre monitor the high water situation on the Skeena River. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
BREAKING: Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine expected to declare state of emergency

Ross Wightman was approved for compensation after falling ill due to the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. (Ross Wightman/Facebook)
Lake Country man sues over life-altering COVID vaccine injury as federal program ends

A participant from the 2016 edition of the Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Closures coming ahead of Knox Mountain Hill Climb in Kelowna

Conceptual rendering of four-building apartment development planned for 1055 Frost Road. (City of Kelowna)
Apartment complex planned for Kelowna’s Ponds neighbourhood moves forward