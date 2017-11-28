Another shooting in Kamloops

— Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties are investigating another shooting, but the latest gunfire has not resulted in any known injuries.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received numerous reports of shots fired in the area of Carson Crescent on the North Shore at 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27.

Officers found two spent shotgun casings in an alley between Carson Crescent and Marcel Street, which is between McDonald Park and McArthur Island.

“No one was injured and no suspects were located or identified,” Shelkie said. “Some witnesses saw a male on a bike at the time of the shooting and others saw a dark-coloured pick-up truck in the area. It is unknown at this time if either are associated to the shooting.”

Shelkie said the shotgun casings have been seized and will undergo forensic screening.

Anybody with information on the shots fired incident is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.