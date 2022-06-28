Another crash at one of Kelowna’s most notorious intersecitons

Highway 97 and Old Vernon Rd. is the ninth most dangerous intersection in Kelowna

Another car crash at the scene of last week’s fatal Highway 97 collision has prompted residents to speak out about the safety of Kelowna’s roads intersections.

On June 23, Kelowna RCMP reported that a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck at the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Road, was fatal.

“Another accident at the same intersection as last week’s tragic accident, obviously there is a huge problem here that needs to be addressed,” posted one member of the Lake Country Rant and Rave Facebook Group.

ICBC reports that the intersection of Highway 97 and Old Vernon road had 109 fatal collisions and 286 total crashes between 2016 and 2020.

Tuesday’s crash on Highway 97 near Old Vernon Road involved two vehicles, both of which had to be towed from the scene. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The intersection at Dilworth and Harvey Ave. was the city’s most lethal intersection with 228 fatalities and 497 crashes in the same time period of 2016 to 2020.

The intersection at Harvey Ave. and Spall Rd. saw the most incidents at 508, 217 of them being fatal, over the four-year period.

