Another COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary school

Interior Health has confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for the virus

Interior Health has confirmed another member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary school community has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second potential exposure announced in as many days at the school and the fourth in the past month.

The Central Okanagan School District (SD23) stated the person who tested positive is isolating at home with support from public health teams.

SD23 is continuing to work closely with the health authority to determine if any additional actions are required.

A number of schools across the Central Okanagan have recorded exposures in the past month.

