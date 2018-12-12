DriveBC

Another 20 to 30 cm of snow expected on Coquihalla

Environment Canada issued a weather statement this morning

A snowfall warning remains in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Another storm will bring 20 to 30 centimetres of snow to the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by Thursday morning, according to a weather statement issued by Environment Canada.

A moist and unsettled airmass will maintain a few flurries over the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt today. A few centimetres of snow are possible this morning.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Snow will then intensify late this afternoon as the next storm system moves onshore. Heavy snow will continue tonight and is expected to ease Thursday, the statement said.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

ShiftIntoWinter.ca reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.


Kelowna Family Hub celebrates 10,000th visit

The Central Okanagan Family Hub opened in 2016

Lake Country council questions tax hike for fire hall

Council asked about other options opposed to a 4.9 per cent tax hike

Retired Kelowna teacher a YouTube Sudoku sensation

A retired Kelowna teacher has amassed quite the following online by teaching the art of solving a Sudoku puzzle.

Fire started in bedroom of Kelowna home

The fire department was quick to respond to reports of a fire on Fuller Aveune

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 12, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. Liberals call for outside audit of Speaker’s office

Auditor General implicated in Darryl Plecas accusations of impropriety

Three victims of ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest suing Alpine Canada

The victims are also seeking $150,000 each in punitive damages

B.C. pair denied stay of extradition for honour killing in India

Two facing charges in India from 2000

Trudeau names four new senators, filling every seat in the Senate

Trudeau has appointed 49 senators since becoming prime minister and will have the chance to appoint more in 2019

B.C. member of parliament takes feds to task on opioid crisis

‘Too many families are tragically losing parents, siblings and children to the opioid crisis.’

Heart attack raises questions about boarding BC Ferries in health emergencies

Quadra Island man recovering after being airlifted to hospital in Victoria

Judge gives Michael Cohen 3 years in prison

Judge William H. Pauley III said Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion

Humboldt Broncos, cannabis, Fortnite: Here are Canadians’ top Google searches for 2018

When celebrities died or Canada Post went on strike, Canada turned to Google

