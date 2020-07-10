(The Canadian Press)

Amber Alert continues for missing Quebec girls, 6 and 11, and their father

Police issued the alert for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que.

Quebec provincial police say searches continued overnight after an Amber Alert was issued Thursday for two young girls and their 44-year-old father.

Police issued the alert at around 3 p.m. for Norah Carpentier, 11, and Romy Carpentier, 6, from Levis, Que., south of Quebec City.

Investigators believe the three were involved in a car crash and left the area on foot on Wednesday night in St-Apollinaire, Que., a suburb of Quebec City.

They say the trio is still believed to be in the area and appealed for residents to check their properties, including sheds and cottages.

Police say the father, Martin Carpentier, was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans and could be wearing glasses.

A provincial police spokeswoman says exhaustive searches continue and investigators are unsure of the father’s motives.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Amber Alert

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cancer trial to focus on protecting patients from COVID-19 infection
Next story
Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

Just Posted

Liberals push NDP for fall school reopening plan

Local Liberal MLA says NDP government committed to plan being unveiled before Aug. 4

YMCA of Okanagan summer camps start up

Registration for July is now open

Summerland Ornamental Gardens remain closed

Staff and volunteers continue to weed and maintain plants

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

No bucks for Ellison park expansion, ministry tells Vernon chamber

Vernon Chamber of Commerce vows to help government connect with potential funding partners to see Chelsea Estate purchased

Horgan says B.C. restart making gains as more people come out of their homes

B.C. announced the easing of more restrictions on businesses, recreation and travel last month

Shuswap resident calls RCMP about vehicle with U.S. licence plates

Police summoned on July 4 regarding car parked with California plates

Homeowners arrive in North Shuswap to find thieves busy breaking in

Chase RCMP request assistance from public in tracking down suspects

Ryga Arts Festival to include virtual and in-person events

Arts festival in Summerland will run from Aug. 15 to 23

National Kitten Day aka the ‘purrfect’ day to foster a new friend

July 10 marks National Kitten Day, a special day to celebrate all things kittens

YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

‘Daughters of the rivers’ say occupation follows two fishing lodges reopening without Haida consent

B.C.’s COVID-19 job recovery led by tourism, finance minister says

Okanagan a bright spot for in-province visitor economy

Driver in Shuswap observed vomiting after crashing vehicle, then running

Chase RCMP say woman was impaired, given 90-day driving prohibition

Most Read