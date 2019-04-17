Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

Two witnesses said they allegedly saw John Brittain carrying a rifle walking towards Lakeview Street and Heales Avenue in Penticton.
“He walked right in front of me with his rifle and it had a scope on it, I thought, oh man, you better not shoot me,” said witness Allan Caruso.
Another woman who wanted to be left anonymous said she heard three or four loud bangs.
